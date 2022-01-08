PCA puts out call for artists, poets, florists

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts seeks artists to participate in its annual June-July Art that Blooms exhibit, sponsored by Herb Kohl Philanthropies. Adult artists may submit one piece of original art by filling out the online entry form at portagecenterfrothearts.com or pick one up from the office, 301 E. Cook St., then emailing a digital image with the application to info@portagecenterforthearts.com.
Only 24 entries will be accepted, on a first-come basis. Deadline for artwork submissions is March 15 or when filled.
Art that Blooms is free and open to the public, featuring original artwork by area artists, along with fresh floral arrangements and poetry inspired by each individual work of art. The exhibit will be in-person and virtual, with a reception pending COVID protocol.
Beginning March 23, those interested in creating poetry or prose inspired by one or more of the 24 pieces of artwork may stop by the office to view images of the artwork. Images can also be shared virtually upon request. Up to three submissions/person may be dropped off, mailed, or emailed to info@portagecenterforthearts.com by May 1. Student entries are welcome.
Alongside the artwork, the exhibit showcases floral arrangements created by professional floral designers, local garden clubs, and creative amateurs. Those interested in participating may choose their inspiration piece(s) beginning March 23. Images of artwork are available for viewing in the office, or virtually upon request. Original artwork will be available for viewing by appointment the first week in June. While the exhibit lasts through late July, submitted florals will be removed as their freshness wanes.
For more information, call 608-742-5655, stop by the office from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com or visit portagecenterfrothearts.com.