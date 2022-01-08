PCA puts out call for artists, poets, florists

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts seeks artists to participate in its annual June-July Art that Blooms exhibit, sponsored by Herb Kohl Philanthropies. Adult artists may submit one piece of original art by filling out the online entry form at portagecenterfrothearts.com or pick one up from the office, 301 E. Cook St., then emailing a digital image with the application to info@portagecenterforthearts.com.

Only 24 entries will be accepted, on a first-come basis. Deadline for artwork submissions is March 15 or when filled.

Art that Blooms is free and open to the public, featuring original artwork by area artists, along with fresh floral arrangements and poetry inspired by each individual work of art. The exhibit will be in-person and virtual, with a reception pending COVID protocol.

Beginning March 23, those interested in creating poetry or prose inspired by one or more of the 24 pieces of artwork may stop by the office to view images of the artwork. Images can also be shared virtually upon request. Up to three submissions/person may be dropped off, mailed, or emailed to info@portagecenterforthearts.com by May 1. Student entries are welcome.