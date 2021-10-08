 Skip to main content
PCA seeks artists for Showcase
Portage Center for the Arts will hold its annual Local Artists’ Showcase from Dec. 3-30, in-person Drury Gallery, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.

PCA's Visual Arts Committee seeks adult artists who live or work in Portage and the surrounding communities are eligible to submit an entry form, available at the office or online. Submission deadline is Nov. 20.

The showcase represents a variety of styles and techniques including original paintings, drawings, sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, carvings, metals, ceramics and photography.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on submitting an entry, call the office at 742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

