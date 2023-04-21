Portage Center for the Arts has created a Performing Arts Scholarship dedicated to the support of those seeking to further their education in the performing arts.

The scholarship is made in honor of Dr. Xan Johnson, founding artistic director of the Zona Gale Young People's Theatre at PCA, upon announcement of his retirement last fall. His long-standing commitment to students has taught them to use theater to achieve inner personal success.

“I hope the artistry of the work will continue to explore age appropriate new works for early teens, as well as continue to renew known titles and stories that have lasted across many decades, and continue to sustain the power to change young lives,” said Johnson.

He continued, “Engaging in theatre workshops and productions provides a critically important safe space for young people to explore and master challenging life skills such as self-reflection, interpersonal problem solving, and empathetic community building that embraces social justice for all.”

The performing arts scholarship will be available to graduating high school seniors, adult continuing education students, and adult performing arts professionals originating from a town served by PCA - Portage, Pardeeville, Rio, Lodi, Poynette, Cambria-Friesland, Columbus, Westfield, Montello and Wisconsin Dells areas. Applicants must demonstrate that they are seeking further training in the performing arts, i.e. college training, professional training certificate program, internship with professional artists, etc., and/or demonstrate need in pursuit of a specific aspect of their performing arts career, i.e. publishing costs, music production, set/costume designs, film production, etc. Preference will be given to students previously enrolled in ZGYPT.

PCA seeks to raise $5,000, each dollar raised will be matched for a total of $10,000, which will ensure this annual $500 scholarship is sustained long into the future. Donations may be mailed to PCA, PO Box 866, Portage WI 53901; online with a memo for the scholarship at portagecenterforthearts.com/makeagift.

For more information, call 608-742-5655 or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.