PdS Bancorp hosts annual meeting

PdS Bancorp held its annual meeting on Feb. 25 at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club. Bank of Prairie du Sac is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PdS Bancorp, a one-bank holding company. This year 88 shareholders received a financial update from Roxi Maier, CFO, showing Bank of Prairie du Sac’s strong financial position in 2019, with $464 million in total assets.

Steve Ploetz, president and CEO, discussed the overall condition of the banking industry, local economic trends and Bank of Prairie du Sac’s future areas of focus. Ploetz recognized Bank of Prairie du Sac’s staff for their dedication and commitment. The following board of directors was elected Steve Ploetz, Pat Yanke, Mike Wehler, John McFarlane, Craig Culver and Julie Coquard. Ploetz made a continuing commitment to remain an independent community bank dedicated to the Sauk Prairie area.