PdS dam parking area and access road closed for a week
PdS dam parking area and access road closed for a week

The Prairie du Sac Dam parking lot area and access road will be closed to public vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-6.

Alliant Energy has finished work on a dam improvement project that required barges to be in the Wisconsin River above the dam. The barges are being removed from the water. The parking lot area will be used as a staging area to dissemble and load them onto large construction vehicles for transport offsite.

The multi-year construction project upgraded the spillway’s foundation to ensure the dam’s operations well into the future.

