PdS dam parking area, road closes for improvements

The Prairie du Sac dam parking lot area and access road will be closed the weeks of July 5 and July 12 so Alliant Energy can continue their work on the dam improvement project.

“We’re starting a one-year dam improvement project and our number one priority is safety,” said Eric Curtis, Alliant Energy project manager. “We’ll be using the parking lot as a barge drop off and assembly staging area. Taking these precautions ensures the safety of our workers and the public, especially those who visit the area for recreational activities. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience during the next few weeks.”

The work includes using a crane secured to a barge to replace the existing spillway operator deck. This spillway operator deck allows for safe operation of the spillway gates. Other than when the barges are brought in and out of the property, access to the site and waters around the dam will remain accessible.

The parking lot area and access road will be closed to public vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5-Friday, July 9 and Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16.

The project is expected to be completed this winter when the barges will be removed. This will require another closure of the parking lot area and access road.