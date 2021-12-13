PdS Dam project nears completion, lot, road closed

Alliant Energy will soon complete its Prairie du Sac Dam improvement project. The PdS Dam parking lot area and access road will be closed to public vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Dec. 20-23.

The dam improvement project utilized a crane secured to a barge to replace the existing spillway operator deck, which allows for safe operation of the spillway gates, which benefits the public who enjoy recreation near the dam.

The closure will allow about two dozen large construction vehicles to safely remove sections of the barges from the site. Outside of these dates and times, access to the site and waters around the dam will remain open.