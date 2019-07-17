Peach sale starts soon

Badgerland Youth for Christ will host its annual Georgia Peach Sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. July 18 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 in the parking lot of Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Available until sold out. For more information, visit badgerlandyfc.org or call 923-1416. Pictured at 2018 sale, from left, are Bob Wojcik, Derek Toshner, Shannon Toshner, Paige Kelley.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)