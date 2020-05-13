Peasall earns $10K scholarship
A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Initiative Scholarship has been awarded to Clarice Peasall, Weston High School Senior. The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated a high level of motivation, have shown strong promise for achieving success in and beyond, and have overcome significant personal obstacles or adversity. Clarice has plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point to major in conservation.
