State Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, presented her 16th Annual Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarships to Adams-Friendship High School senior, Erin Pease. Each year, five $500 scholarships are awarded to outstanding students across the 41st Assembly District. Each recipient will receive a scholarship and a congratulatory video from Ballweg virtually. Pease is currently attending University of Wisconsin-Madison.