PEC common entry closed to visitors

Due to the continued public health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Portage Enterprise Center at 1800 Kulzke Road is taking precautions to protect the staff, tenants and visitors, until the Governor's Order has been lifted.

Common entry into the PEC is closed until further notice. The city's Office of Business Development and Planning, located in the PEC is open by phone, email, and appointment only. Individual business tenants, employees, and others are free to enter individual business tenant spaces via outside doors, but entry to the tenant businesses through the PEC's, common door, Door No 1, will be closed until further notice.

No meetings will be allowed or held in the conference rooms or public areas of the PEC, until further notice.

Madison College's satellite campus at PEC will hold limited classes from Dec. 1-Jan. 13, 2021, adhering to strict face mask, social distancing and cleaning/sanitizing protocol with less than 10 students per class.

For more information, contact Steve Sobiek at 608-617-7121, or email steven.sobiek@portagewi.gov.