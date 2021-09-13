 Skip to main content
Pedestrian Crossing Beacon installed in Waupun
A pedestrian-activated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon was installed at the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street in Waupun. 

WAUPUN — In an effort to improve pedestrian access and increase safety, the city of Waupun has installed a pedestrian-activated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street. The RRFB provides a high-visibility warning by using LEDs in an irregular flashing pattern to alert drivers that the crosswalk is in use. Motorists should be prepared to stop when the RRFB has been activated. The Waupun Community Coalition on Aging requested the installation and a grant from a private foundation in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing paid for it.

For more information on the work of the WCCA, contact Sarah Van Buren at 920-345-1656 or email sarah@cityofwaupun.org.

