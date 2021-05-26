Peetz earns $10K Kohl scholarship

Eliza Peetz, a senior at Fall River High School, was selected as a 2021 Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship recipient.

Students who earned the $10,000 scholarship were evaluated on their leadership, citizenship, school and community involvement, and academic achievement.

Peetz, the daughter of Steve Smith Jr. and Bobbie Roundy-Smith, was also recognized by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards by receiving both 2021 Certificate of Excellence and 2021 President's Volunteer Service Award Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

She will attend Lawrence University in Appleton this fall, studying dual majors in psychology and English.