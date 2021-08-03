Peetz earns award for volunteer service

Eliza Peetz of Fall River received the Gold Presidents Volunteer Service Award in recognition for her volunteer service. She received a letter from President Joe Biden and a certificate recognizing her service on June 27.

To qualify for the award, she achieved more than 250 certified volunteer hours in the prior year.

Peetz will attend Lawrence University in the fall as a freshman and plans on a dual major in psychology and English. She intends to receive a doctorate in psychology following her undergrad studies. She is the daughter of Bobbie and Steve Smith Jr., granddaughter of Cindy and Rory Thomas of Cambria and Steve Smith Sr. of Rio.