Pemberton & Englund Law Office to change

After 12 years of working together, the law firm of Pemberton & Englund will be transitioning into two firms so the partners can concentrate on their specialty practice areas.

Attorney William Pemberton will be the owner of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm, which will exclusively handle personal injury cases. Attorney Jay Englund will be the owner of Englund & Associates Law Office, focusing on criminal, family and general practice law. Both the principal office, 315 Broadway St., Baraboo, and the friendship remain the same. The attorney and staff from the Adams Office will join Englund & Associates Law Office in Baraboo.

“In a complicated field it makes sense for us to have separate law firms in order to better serve our clients,” said Pemberton.

The two firms plan to complete the change by year’s end.