PENTERMAN RE-ENLISTS IN ARMY
Tomah resident doubles down
The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $16,000 in grants to 13 Dodge County nonprofit organizations as part of its spring grant cycl…
UScellular customers in Baraboo now have additional access to the company’s 5G network with new 5G equipment expansion.
Beaver Dam High School class of 1980 will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Highway G, Beaver Dam. Doors open a…
HORICON — Horicon Bank has acquired the former US Bank building at 606 Washington St., Horicon.
Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…
Columbia County supervisor opening
Columbia County holds vaccine clinic
MADISON — More than 150 food pantries in Iowa and Wisconsin received more than 73,500 meals as Alliant Energy and its customers teamed up to s…
Dan Ravenscroft, president and CEO of Royal Bank, to serve a three-year term on the Wisconsin Bankers Association Board of Directors, accordin…