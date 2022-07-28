 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pepper Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 10

  • 0

The ninth annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Park Village Shopping Center, 820 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.

Apple-pepper pie eating contest – adults and kids divisions, apple pepper and sausage pancakes served all day, chili cook-off with prizes, Longest Beaver Dam Pepper Contest with $50 cash prize, children’s entertainment by Mr. Steve, ballooning, chalk art, square dancing, live music featuring Jeremiah Purdy, from 10-11:30 a.m. and the trio of Elwood Lee, Michael Roddy and Casey Carney, from 2-4 p.m., vendors, artisan and craft booths and Beaver Dam pepper brats, hotdogs, burgers, pepper beer, pulled pork and other foodie fare.

For more information, contact Diana Ogle at 920-382-6453, email doandgo@charter.net or visit beaverdampepperfestival.com. Proceeds benefit the Dodge County Center for the Arts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schaefer House on historic tour

Schaefer House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News