Pepper Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 10

The ninth annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Park Village Shopping Center, 820 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.

Apple-pepper pie eating contest – adults and kids divisions, apple pepper and sausage pancakes served all day, chili cook-off with prizes, Longest Beaver Dam Pepper Contest with $50 cash prize, children’s entertainment by Mr. Steve, ballooning, chalk art, square dancing, live music featuring Jeremiah Purdy, from 10-11:30 a.m. and the trio of Elwood Lee, Michael Roddy and Casey Carney, from 2-4 p.m., vendors, artisan and craft booths and Beaver Dam pepper brats, hotdogs, burgers, pepper beer, pulled pork and other foodie fare.