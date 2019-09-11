Percussion truck performance to close Rural Musicians Forum 2019 season

Rural Musicians Forum closes the 2019 summer season with a multi-media performance showcasing an exciting collaboration between percussion performers, composers, and the celebrated American visual artist John Himmelfarb. The concert will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 22, at the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, 6306 Highway 23, Spring Green.
For this special event, the RMF audience will witness a world-premiere of dozen works using Himmelfarb’s sculpture KB-3 as a musical instrument. This is also a unique opportunity to meet Mr. Himmelfarb and get familiar with his idiosyncratic, yet modernist-based work and his fifth artistic period called “Trucks.” This is the only performance that begins with the musical instrument being driven onto the stage.
You have free articles remaining.
Some pieces will call for audience participation. Bring a picnic chair and blankets. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10, and are free for students with valid ID and children 12 and younger. Rain shelter available if needed.
For more information and tickets, visit ruralmusiciansforum.org, or himmelfarbproject.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)