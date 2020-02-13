Performer pays tribute to love for Valentine's weekend

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Chicago-based musical theater, cabaret, and concert performer Sophie Grimm will take the Zona Gale Stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., for an evening of music and stories that pay ode to love.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, available online and at the office, or at the door 30 minutes prior to show. For more information, call 608-742-5655 or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterfrothearts.com.