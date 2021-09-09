Pernat-Haase Meats issues recall of salami

MADISON — Pernat-Haase Meats in Juneau, is issuing a voluntary Class II recall of packaged salami distributed to retailers in Juneau, Ionia, and Johnson Creek areas. The recalled product, Italian salami with wine, 1 to 1.5 pound packages, packaged on March 17.

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence shows that the product contained monosodium glutamate – MSG - but was misbranded as “no MSG added.” For more information on U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Brian Pernat, owner, at 920-988-3840.