Perrodin named Adjunct Professor of the Year

Portage resident David Perrodin, PhD, was the recipient of the Adjunct Professor of the Year Award for The School of Education at Viterbo University in La Crosse. Nominated by faculty and students, Perrodin received the news of his selection during the Rose Awards ceremony held May 5. He has instructed educational leadership and legal courses with Viterbo University since 2003.

David Perrodin

Perrodin
