Personal protective equipment needed for first responders

Due to the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment to combat COVID-19 in the Adams County area, emergency responders are in need of N-95 respirator masks, isolation masks, full-faced plastic shields, surgical masks with face shields, eye protection/goggles, disposable protective gowns, disposable coveralls, disposable shoe covers, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. All PPE must be unopened, in clean packages. Cloth or fabric masks are not effective PPE and we will not be accepting donations of homemade cloth masks. Adams County healthcare workers will receive some PPE from the Federal National Strategic Stockpile, SNS.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend wearing a facemask if you are not sick. Facemasks should be saved for healthcare workers during this PPE shortage. It is only recommended to wear a facemask if you are sick or caring for someone who is sick that is not able to wear a facemask because it causes trouble breathing. The virus that causes COVID-19 is not airborne, it is mainly spread through droplets when a person who is sick coughs, sneezes or talks.