JUNEAU — Private Pesticide Applicator Certification will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. The format for the morning will be to live stream a Zoom training from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, and to test after the training. Expiring applicators may attend this public Zoom training. At the conclusion of the live stream instruction, applicators will take an open-book examination - 50% minimum passing score if you attend the entire training session.

To register for the live Zoom contact Extension Dodge County and send $10 payment to Extension Dodge County, PAT, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039, and include all your contact information.

If you plan on using restricted-use pesticides in your fields, you must be certified in Wisconsin.

If you need to check if your certificate has expired or when it will be expiring, visit the Certified Pesticide Applicator Database Search at kellysolutions.com/WI/Applicators/index.asp.

The General Farming Manual will only be available at https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/browse_cat.asp?category_id=30. County Extension offices will not have them for sale. Cost is $40 each. Order via mail with printed form or online.

Pesticide Applicator Certification is available in three platforms, or choose the Self-Study option before testing. To achieve this certification, you must purchase the General Farming Manual and take a test. Training is optional. Certification is valid for five years.

In-person, online or Zoom training will provide the education component required to secure the reduced grade—50% passing score on the test, otherwise you will be marked as a self-study test—70% passing score.

Self-study recertification is available. Study the book and schedule a testing appointment with Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790, to take an open-book examination—70% minimum passing score.

For more information, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/crops-soils/cover-crops or visit the Pesticide Applicator Training website at https://fyi.uwex.edu/pat and find trainings in other counties at https://fyi.uwex.edu/pat/private-applicator-training.