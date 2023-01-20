Pesticide Applicator Certification training offered

Sauk County Extension will host the Pesticide Applicator Certification Zoom training on Feb. 3 and March 3. The training is from 9-12:30 p.m. with exam to follow, in the West Square Building, third floor, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Cost is $10. Bring a bagged lunch or snacks; vending machines on site.
The book must be pre-ordered at https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/default.asp or https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/pat. To register for the PAT training, visit sauk.extension.wisc.edu.
Sauk County Extension will not have books available to purchase.
For more information, call 608-355-3250.