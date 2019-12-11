Pesticide applicator courses offered

JUNEAU — Dodge County farmers whose pesticide applicators certification has expired or first-time applicators can register for one of two training sessions or for a self-study program to acquire their General Farming Private Applicator’s License. Current applicators whose certification is expiring will receive notification in the mail.

Training sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 or Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Dodge County Administration Building auditorium, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

Fee of $45 includes the training manual, one resource book, and a catered lunch. Registration and fee payment for Private Pesticide Applicator Training classes must be done in person, at least 7 days prior to the training/testing date. Upon registration, applicators will take home manuals for studying.

At the conclusion of instruction there will be an open-book examination requiring a 50% minimum passing score.