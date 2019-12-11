Pesticide applicator courses offered

JUNEAU — Dodge County farmers whose pesticide applicators certification has expired or first-time applicators can register for one of two training sessions or for a self-study program to acquire their General Farming Private Applicator’s License. Current applicators whose certification is expiring will receive notification in the mail.
Training sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 or Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Dodge County Administration Building auditorium, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
Fee of $45 includes the training manual, one resource book, and a catered lunch. Registration and fee payment for Private Pesticide Applicator Training classes must be done in person, at least 7 days prior to the training/testing date. Upon registration, applicators will take home manuals for studying.
At the conclusion of instruction there will be an open-book examination requiring a 50% minimum passing score.
Self-study recertification is also available. Study the book and schedule a testing appointment in advance with Extension Dodge County to take an open-book examination requiring a 70% minimum passing score. Fee of $30 includes the General Farming Training Manual. Self-study registration may be done one day prior to testing date at the Extension Dodge County, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Phone and mail registrations are not accepted. The 2020 Pest Management Guide A3646 is also available for an additional $15.
The pesticide applicators training course will focus on the four steps of an Integrated Pest Management program: Set Action Thresholds, Monitor and Identify Pests, Prevention, and Control. The program also includes a discussion of Pesticides and the Law, Reading the Pesticide Label, Safety and Emergencies, Calibrating Spray Equipment and a special discussion topic on the latest information about dicamba’s registration status and drift concerns.
Course is offered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.
For more information, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu; or visit the Pesticide Applicator Training website at https://fyi.uwex.edu/pat.