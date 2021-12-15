Pesticide certification training offered

The University of Wisconsin-Extension Sauk County scheduled Pesticide Applicator Training for Sauk County growers to renew or receive certification.
Growers should be finished with the exam by 3:30 p.m. Coffee and snacks will be provided, or bring a bagged lunch or visit the college cafeteria.
Three options offered:
In-person with registration at 9 a.m. and training at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the UW-Platteville Baraboo campus, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo. Call 608-355-3250 to register.
Zoom Webinar Training at 9 a.m. Jan. 25, 2022, Feb. 15, 2022, March 15, 2022, April 5, 2022. Register at https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8IZiyW1KursvGaq then call 608-355-3250 to schedule an exam.
Self-paced Online Training, seven days to complete, available at any time. General Farming Manual and registration required. Online training is free, once the manual is purchased. Computer or Smart Phone. Register at https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d4DVfjmVBmP1ZRA then call 608-355-3250 to schedule an exam.
The PAT Training Manual is available for purchase at the Sauk County UW-Extension office, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. The cost of the manual and the exam for in-person training is $40. You have seven days before the exam date to purchase the manual. To be certified, applicators must have the most current 2018 PAT book.