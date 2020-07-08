PET FOOD DONATED TO FOOD PANTRY
PET FOOD DONATED TO FOOD PANTRY

The Reedsburg Chapter of Modern Woodmen delivered more than $500 of pet food on June 23 to the local food pantry. It was given out the next day to those who had pets. Pictured, from left, are Sarah Droste, Stefanie Kelly, and Ann Seamonson.

 TOM SEAMONSON Contributed

