‘Peter Pan’ production postponed

The production of “Peter Pan” scheduled for today through Sunday at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, at Zona Gale Young People’s Theatre has been postponed due to potential COVID-19 exposure and quarantine.

PCA will double up on performances the second weekend to help accommodate ticket holders. The new schedule is at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and at 3 p.m. Aug. 22.

For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com or call 608-742-5655, from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.