Peterson named honorary chairperson for walk

The 14th Annual Columbia/Marquette Counties Alzheimer’s Walk will be virtual this year due to the pandemic, with a special online presentation on Sept. 19. The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin has named Ardyce Peterson the honorary chairperson.

In 2011, her husband Norm was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. They were married for 67 years. In January 2014, they were invited to attend a Memory Café in Portage.

“It was always so upbeat, positive, and I quickly found out that this is where we ‘fit.’ The Alzheimer’s journey can be long and quite lonely when you can no longer have shared memories. However, I am so thankful for the knowledge I’ve received through our participation in the Memory Café and the ADAW Support Group. It is the most valuable resource” Ardyce Peterson said.

Registration is open, visit alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks to sign up. Walkers, individuals, teams and families, are encouraged to “Walk Your Way,” at home, at a neighborhood park or wherever is comfortable.

Walkers can also register and drop off donations from 4-6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Riverside Park in Portage or from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Rendezvous Paddle & Sports in Montello.