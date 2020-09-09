Peterson named honorary chairperson for walk

The 14th annual Sauk/Adams counties Alzheimer’s Walk will be virtual this year due to the pandemic, with a special online presentation on Sept. 19. The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin has named Ardyce Peterson the honorary chairperson.
In 2011, her husband Norm was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. They were married for 67 years. In January 2014, they were invited to attend a Memory Café in Portage.
“It was always so upbeat, positive, and I quickly found out that this is where we ‘fit.’ The Alzheimer’s journey can be long and quite lonely when you can no longer have shared memories. However, I am so thankful for the knowledge I’ve received through our participation in the Memory Café and the ADAW Support Group. It is the most valuable resource” Ardyce Peterson said.
Registration is open, visit alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks to sign up. Walkers, individuals, teams and families, are encouraged to “Walk Your Way,” at home, at a neighborhood park or wherever is comfortable.
Walkers can also register and drop off donations from 4-6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Riverside Park in Portage or from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Rendezvous Paddle & Sports in Montello.
Funds raised stay local to provide free programs, education, services and resources from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin in Columbia and Marquette counties.
On Sept. 19, log on to alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks to watch special presentation videos and hear the live announcements of the fundraising Top Teams.
For more information, support groups or resources, call Janet Wiegel for Sauk County at 608-742-9055 or email janet.wiegel@alzwisc.org; in Adams County, call Nancy Thacker at 608-516-6248 or email nancy.thacker@alzwisc.org; or visit alzwisc.org.
