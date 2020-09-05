Peterson named honorary chairperson for walk

In 2011, her husband Norm was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. They were married for 67 years. In January 2014, they were invited to attend a Memory Café in Portage. “It was always so upbeat, positive, and I quickly found out that this is where we ‘fit.’ The Alzheimer’s journey can be long and quite lonely when you can no longer have shared memories. However, I am so thankful for the knowledge I’ve received through our participation in the Memory Café and the ADAW Support Group. It is the most valuable resource” Ardyce Peterson said.