Ace is a 2-year-old black lab mix who came in as a stray. He is very friendly and outgoing and wants to be everyone's best friend. He knows a few basic commands and could easily take on more. He loves going for walks but needs some leash training. Ace still has a lot of puppy in him, but with a loving family to show him the ropes, he will make such a great companion. He is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Gwen is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who was brought in as a stray. She is super sweet and has a wonderful personality. She loves to play with all the toys. She also loves some catnip when the occasion calls for it. When she is all tuckered out from playing, she enjoys a good nap in your lap. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.