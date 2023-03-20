Ace is a 2-year-old black lab mix who came in as a stray. He is very friendly and outgoing and wants to be everyone's best friend. He knows a few basic commands and could easily take on more. He loves going for walks but needs some leash training. Ace still has a lot of puppy in him, but with a loving family to show him the ropes, he will make such a great companion. He is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.