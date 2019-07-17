Ada is a 2-year-old Shephard mix that came into the shelter as a stray. She is incredibly affectionate and smart. She gets along well with most other dogs but cannot live with cats or small critters. She loves to play with tennis balls and Frisbees. Because of her rambunctious energy at times, older kids are recommended. She is fully vaccinate and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Tulip is a 2 1/2-year-old domestic short haired cat who came to us in the spring. She is very gentle and sweet, and loves to cuddle. She is a temperate and attentive kitty who loves rubbing up against ankles or a friendly hand. Chirping and purring with happiness, She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
