PETS OF WEEK: Addison and Chester

Addison is a 2-year-old Labrador mix. She is a very happy dog that loves life. She is house trained and goes crazy for tennis balls and an afternoon game of fetch. She gets along well with most other dogs but not cats and she needs a home where she will not be kenneled and with teenagers 16 and older. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Chester is a quiet domestic short hair looking to share a home with a patient person and another furry friend. This shy, kitty takes just a touch to warm up but soon has tons of endearing and goofy quirks. She enjoys “taste testing” her environment and has “happy-feet” all day long. She tells you when she’s lonely and comes when called. She is definitely a unique cat looking for an equal owner. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.