PETS OF WEEK: Addison and Crusoe

Addison is a 2-year-old Labrador mix. She is a very happy dog that loves life. Addison is house-trained and goes crazy for tennis balls and an afternoon game of fetch. She gets along well with most other dogs but not cats and she needs a home where she will not be kenneled and with teenagers age 16 and older. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Crusoe is a 12-week-old domestic shorthair kitten seeking a family to hold adventures with. Her fun antics leave her playing with any toy she can get her paws on. Crusoe is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
