PETS OF WEEK: Addy and Blossom

PETS OF THE WEEK | ADDY AND BLOSSOM

Addy is a 1-year-old boxer that came in as a stray. She is the ultimate cuddle bug and would make the best couch time snuggle pal. Addy really wants a family to give her lots of love and affection. She is super friendly and very smart. She doesn't do well with cats but is okay with some dogs. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Blossom is about 1.5-years-old, a domestic shorthair that came in as a very shy stray, but has really blossomed. He currently holds the "loudest cat in the lounge" title. When you walk into the cat room he wants your attention and isn't afraid to tell you. He loves to play and is a total lap cuddler. Blossom would make a great addition to your family. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

