Adelle, a 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix, is truly a princess. She knows many commands including “sit pretty.” Although a little jumpy in her kennel she is calmer outside and loves to give kisses. She is the perfect family dog. She doesn’t like cats but gets along well with most other dogs and loves kids. Adelle is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Idaho, a 3-year-old domestic short hair with all the right moves. Idaho loves to play with soft toys. After he’s thoroughly tossed those around, he’ll chase a laser pointer from one place to another. Idaho is a talker who appreciates a warm snuggle and deep conversation. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
