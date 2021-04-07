PETS OF WEEK: Alex and Birdie

Alex is a 1-year-old Lab mix surrendered because she wasn’t a good fit for the previous family. She’s been bounced around homes and is looking for a place to call her own. She’s smart, already knows a few commands and is housebroken. She would prefer a home with no other animals and no young children. She would enjoy an active home ready to take her on lots of walks. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Birdie is just under a year old. She was found on the side of the road in another county and brought in. Don’t let her fierce look fool you. She’s a quiet girl, and will come to you for lap time after she’s had a chance to explore her surroundings. With the proper introduction, she would do ok in a home with other cats and the right dog. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.