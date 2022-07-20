PETS OF WEEK: Amarillo and Smores

Amarillo is a 4-year-old Chihuahua mix. She is a sweet girl who can be timid when meeting new people, but warms up. She does well with being kenneled. Her previous owners said if they sat in their chair 24/7 she would be right there with you. She knows a few commands and is good with other dogs. She is spayed, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Smores is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who has been at the shelter since April and would really like a new home. She has a lot of personality, loves to play with toys and can self-entertain and be really playful. She also loves to watch the birds and squirrels out the window. She appreciates a good scratch. Smores can be a little sassy at times, so we suggest no small/young children in the home. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.