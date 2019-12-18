PETS OF WEEK: Amber and Latte

Amber is a petite 1-year-old domestic short hair. As a very young mother, she was brought into the shelter along with her newborn litter. She spent weeks in foster care, tenderly caring for her sick kittens. She would often be found bringing toy mice to them and meowing for them to come to dinner. She is a quiet cat who enjoys gentle pets but prefers to come to you. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Latte is a 1 1/2-year-old American mix rabbit who loves people. This sweet bunny is ready for morning snuggles. She is extremely well litterbox trained and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.