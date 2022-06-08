 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | ANITA AND GOLDIE

PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Goldie

Anita is an 11-month-old Plott hound mix. She is pretty, sleek and very regal. Her personality is enthusiastic and ready to go. She can also be described as playful and happy-go-lucky. Anita could use a little training. She's just one happy puppy. As soon as you tell her to sit and have a treat ready, she focuses and is ready to please.

Goldie is a gorgeous cat looking for a home. She's a senior gal so her fee is waived. Goldie is about 12-years-old. She had previously lived in a home with multiple cats. Goldie is quiet and very sweet. She has prettiest dark blue eyes.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

