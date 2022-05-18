 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | ANITA AND RANDY

PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Randy

  • 0

Anita is a 10-month-old hound dog who came in as a stray. She is a puppy and will need some training, but she is very smart and a great learner. She loves to go for walks, is very friendly, sweet, and silly. She'd love to find a home with an active family and a fenced in yard. She is okay with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. Anita is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Randy was found on the side of the road in February. This 9-month-old kitten was unable to see because he was desperately sick. His eyes were swollen shut, could barely breathe, one of his ears was swollen to twice its size. He’s been receiving medical treatment and is now ready to find his home. He is a very wonderful, loving cat who loves to be held and pet. Randy is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing …

Leaders meet in Reedsburg

Leaders meet in Reedsburg

The 2021-2022 Sauk County Institute of Leadership class was hosted by the Wormfarm Institute in Reedsburg, where the class met for its ninth a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News