PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Randy

Anita is a 10-month-old hound dog who came in as a stray. She is a puppy and will need some training, but she is very smart and a great learner. She loves to go for walks, is very friendly, sweet, and silly. She'd love to find a home with an active family and a fenced in yard. She is okay with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. Anita is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Randy was found on the side of the road in February. This 9-month-old kitten was unable to see because he was desperately sick. His eyes were swollen shut, could barely breathe, one of his ears was swollen to twice its size. He’s been receiving medical treatment and is now ready to find his home. He is a very wonderful, loving cat who loves to be held and pet. Randy is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.