PETS OF WEEK: Anthony and Lightning

Anthony is an almost 7 ½-year-old beagle, surrendered because his owner no longer wanted him. He’s a sweet boy, super friendly and outgoing. He enjoys playing with his toys and knows a couple of basic commands. Anthony loves getting attention and being with people and would prefer a home with no other pets. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Lightning is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix, surrendered to the shelter because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Lightning is very sweet and loving. When you walk into the cat lounge, she speaks up right away to let you know she wants some attention. Once you get her into the socialization room, she’s on your lap purring away. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.