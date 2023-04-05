Apollo is a 7-month-old terrier/American pit bull mix with a black, white and brindle coat that came in as a stray. He has a lot of puppy energy and needs someone who can show him the ropes. He’s a very smart dog and knows a few basic commands, but is eager to take on more. He will also need some leash training. He is ok with most dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Neal is a 2-year-old gray and white domestic shorthair mix. This playful clown was surrendered because his owner was moving and was not able to keep him. Neal is so outgoing and loves to play. He really enjoys the wand and feather toys and the cat tunnels. Neal is a pretty independent guy and can keep himself occupied for hours. Once he is done playing, he is all about the lap time and head scratches. Neal is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.