PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

Artemis is an 8-month-old Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix surrendered because her owner no longer had time. Artemis is a very sweet girl, loves to play with toys, and especially loves fetch. She knows quite a few basic commands and is ready to learn more. She is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She’d do well in an active home. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.