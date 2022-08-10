 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | ARTEMIS AND LIBBY

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

Artemis is an 8-month-old Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix surrendered because her owner no longer had time. Artemis is a very sweet girl, loves to play with toys, and especially loves fetch. She knows quite a few basic commands and is ready to learn more. She is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She’d do well in an active home. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Libby is a domestic longhair/mix, about 3-years-old, surrendered because her owner no longer wanted her. Libby is a very sweet and loving girl. She loves lap naps and play time. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

