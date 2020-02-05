PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Apollo

Arthur is a 2-year-old beagle mix that came to the shelter as a stray. This fun little guy loves squeaky toys and romping in the snow. Like all beagles he’s a “nose to the ground” kind of dog, tracking his way through the good smells of life. He does not appear to know any real commands but he walks well on a leash and gets along with just about everyone. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.