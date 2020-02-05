PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Apollo

Arthur is a 2-year-old beagle mix that came to the shelter as a stray. This fun little guy loves squeaky toys and romping in the snow. Like all beagles he’s a “nose to the ground” kind of dog, tracking his way through the good smells of life. He does not appear to know any real commands but he walks well on a leash and gets along with just about everyone. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Apollo is a 2-year-old cockatiel with a lot of personality. Although a bit under-socialized, that doesn’t hold him back from sharing his talents and whistling a variety of tunes including classics from the Andy Griffith Show. Cockatiels are extremely smart birds that can be taught to talk and whistle entire songs. Apollo is no exception. He needs someone who understands cockatiels.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.