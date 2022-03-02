PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | ARTHUR AND SAMSON

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and enjoys a scratch below his ears. Arthur is housebroken but needs some training with basic commands and walking on a leash. He is okay with other canines but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Samson is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that came in as a stray. What a sweet cat—a favorite at the shelter. When his kennel door is opened, he reaches up for you and captures your heart. He loves to head butt and purr while in your lap. When set down he gives you the space you need. He plays well with the string toy or independently. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

