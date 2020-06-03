PETS OF WEEK: Aspen and Opal, Onyx

Aspen is a 1-year-old domestic short haired cat who was brought to the shelter with a litter of newborns. She has spent the last few months diligently raising her babies in a foster home. She is a very affectionate cat and quite playful herself now that the kittens are out of the house, but is still a little protective of her space when it comes to other adult cats. She is outgoing and very vocal. She is fully vaccinated and spayed.