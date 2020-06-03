PETS OF WEEK: Aspen and Opal, Onyx

Aspen is a 1-year-old Domestic short haired cat who was brought to the shelter with a litter of newborns. She has spent the last few months diligently raising her babies in a foster home. She is a very affectionate cat and quite playful herself now that the kittens are out of the house, but is still a little protective of her space when it comes to other adult cats. She is outgoing and very vocal. She is fully vaccinated and spayed.
Opal and Onyx are 6-month-old Californian mix rabbits. These siblings have become inseparable since being surrendered to the shelter and are often found cuddling nose to nose together. Onyx is the mischievous one, while Opal is quiet, neat and tidy. Both bunnies enjoy spending time with children. Both are spayed/neutered.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
